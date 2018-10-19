Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch National News 4-year-old boy shot in stomach during road rage incident, police say
National NewsNewsWatch

4-year-old boy shot in stomach during road rage incident, police say

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 19, 2018, 04:47 am

0
0

(ABC NEWS)- A 4-year-old is recovering after he was shot in his abdomen during a road rage incident in Kansas Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident began in downtown Wichita around 4:55 p.m. after “some type of cutting off” occurred, Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay told reporters after the shooting.

Someone in a silver Ford Mustang then fired at least two shots at a blue Chevrolet Tahoe with three adults and six children inside, and the 4-year-old was struck in the stomach, Ramsay said. It is unclear which vehicle cut the other off, he added.

 

The Mustang fled the scene after the shooting, police said.

Police arrested Wichita residents Ramonyka Smith, 21, and Tylin Atkinson, 19, in connection with the shooting, the department announced Thursday in a press release. Atkinson allegedly exited the sports car to fire shots.

 

The boy, who was sitting in a rear passenger seat on the right side of the SUV, was in stable but critical condition after he was shot, Ramsay said. A bystander who called 911 told dispatchers that he or she found the boy behind a McDonald’s, The Wichita Eagle reported.

 

This year, Wichita has been averaging about three road rage incidents involving a gun per week, Ramsay said.
“I’ve been talking about concerns about people using guns as a way to resolve conflict,” he said. “It’s been driving our shootings up.”

 

Smith and Atkinson were charged with aggravated battery, unlawful discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle and no proof of insurance, jail records show. Smith was also charged with speeding, while Atkinson was also charged with two counts of failing to comply, not having a valid driver’s license, two tag violations and a headlight violation.

Smith is being held on $101,500 bond, while Atkinson is being held on $254,000 bond. It is unclear whether they had retained attorneys.

Daniella Hankey

Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor. Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members. As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

november

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

X