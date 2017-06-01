4 West Virginia newspapers changing ownership

Advertisement



HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – The publisher of The Herald-Dispatch has reached an agreement to acquire four newspapers in southern West Virginia.

The Herald-Dispatch reports that parent HD Media will acquire the Logan Banner and the Williamson Daily News from Davidson, North Carolina-based Civitas Media, along with two weekly newspapers, the Coal Valley News and The Pineville Independent Herald.

HD Media also publishes The Wayne County News, The Putnam Herald, The Lawrence Herald, Tri-State Weekly and River Cities Magazine.

Related

Comments

comments