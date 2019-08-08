4-H and FFA Horse Show at State Fair Features 62 Classes

FAIRLEA, W.Va (WOAY) – This morning, 4-H and the Future Farmers of America hosted a horse show that lasted all day at the State Fair.

Riders between the ages of nine and 21 who work on projects with 4-H or FFA could enter. There were 62 different classes they could compete in.

“Our showmanship classes we really look at how the kid is handling the horse and how they react to different patterns and different things they have to complete,” Junior Horse Superintendent Alexandria Straight said “Our pleasure classes we look at the horses and how the horses listen to the rider and follow commands and complete the tasks asked throughout the ring.”

All of the riders in the show use it as completion for their FFA or 4-H project that they have been working on throughout the year.