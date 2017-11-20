Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
4 found dead in West Virginia home; carbon monoxide cited

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 20, 2017, 21:02 pm

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle say four people died over the weekend apparently from carbon monoxide poisoning in their home.

Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty tells WCHS-TV that the two adults, teenager, and toddler were found dead about noon Sunday at the residence between Leetown and Kearneysville.

According to Dougherty, deputies found a generator that was being used inside the residence.

Victims were 42-year-old James Miller, 46-year-old Andrea Margaret Miller, a 16-year-old and a three-year-old

They were taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston.

The names of the juveniles were not immediately released.

