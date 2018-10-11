Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
$4.9 Million going towards Raleigh County Memorial Airport
By Daniella HankeyOct 11, 2018, 10:17 am
8
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The Raleigh County Memorial Airport (BKW) in Beckley will receive $4,962,541 in funding through the Department of Transportation (DOT) Alternate Essential Air Service program (AEAS).
The airport has formed a partnership to enter into a contract with Contour Airlines, which will serve both communities to the same hub, Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT).
Tom Cochrane, manager at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, “This is a positive move in the right direction for Beckley and the Raleigh County Memorial Airport and we believe it will impact our community in a positive way. We have never had jet service in Beckley, which should allow us to be more prepared to support the World Scout Jamboree next year and provide the region with a more dependable carrier moving forward.”
Without this important program, Beckley would lose air service, as airlines would move to only serve more profitable markets, potentially reducing economic opportunities available to communities already struggling to stay connected to the national economy.
Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor.
Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career.
During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members.
As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.
-