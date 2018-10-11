$4.9 Million going towards Raleigh County Memorial Airport

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The Raleigh County Memorial Airport (BKW) in Beckley will receive $4,962,541 in funding through the Department of Transportation (DOT) Alternate Essential Air Service program (AEAS).

The airport has formed a partnership to enter into a contract with Contour Airlines, which will serve both communities to the same hub, Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT).

Tom Cochrane, manager at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, “This is a positive move in the right direction for Beckley and the Raleigh County Memorial Airport and we believe it will impact our community in a positive way. We have never had jet service in Beckley, which should allow us to be more prepared to support the World Scout Jamboree next year and provide the region with a more dependable carrier moving forward.”

Without this important program, Beckley would lose air service, as airlines would move to only serve more profitable markets, potentially reducing economic opportunities available to communities already struggling to stay connected to the national economy.