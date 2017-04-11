Left with few options, Justice may allow budget to become law

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (WV METRONEWS) — Gov. Jim Justice may allow the budget bill passed by lawmakers last weekend become law without his signature.

Justice’s Chief of Staff Nick Casey and House Minority Leader Tim Miley (D-Harrison) both said on MetroNews “Talkline” Tuesday the legislature has left Justice few options.

“If it’s clear that the Speaker (House of Delegates Speaker Tim Armstead) and his leadership team are dug in and there’s no benefit to vetoing this budget and trying to come to a compromise then what options is the governor left with?” Miley asked.

Casey said he’s spoken with both Armstead and Senate President Mitch Carmichael since the end of the session. Carmichael wants to continue the compromise discussion about the governor’s plan joined with some tax reform while Armstead wants the governor to sign the budget lawmakers passed.

“The House has kind of put their foot down with us and the Senate has said ‘we’re willing to talk.’ So it’s difficult to see how to proceed with that. If one of the parties doesn’t want to participate with us, they’ve made up their mind, they’re fine with it, you can’t make it happen. So that’s a problem,” Casey said.

The budget passed by lawmakers, largely along party lines, calls for no tax increases, makes $110 million in spending cuts, mainly to higher education and DHHR, while going to the Rainy Day Fund for $90 million.

