    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch State Cancer advocates urge Governor to sign public tanning bill
    StateTop Stories

    Cancer advocates urge Governor to sign public tanning bill

    Scott PickeyBy Apr 10, 2017, 15:23 pm

    352
    0
    Advertisement

    CHARLESTON, WV (WV METRONEWS) — The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network is encouraging Governor Jim Justice to sign a bill that would prohibit anyone under the age of 18 to use indoor tanning devices in West Virginia.

    “This is something that would prevent cancer for kids in West Virginia, so we’re very hopeful that he would sign this,” said Juliana Frederick-Curry, West Virginia’s government relations director for ACS CAN.

    The bill, HB 2520, was approved by both the state Senate and state House of Delegates last week. It was then sent to the governor.

    CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostArmed and Dangerous Man Believed to be in Beckley
    Scott Pickey

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives