33 passengers hospitalized after flight depressurizes

Daniella HankeyBy Jul 16, 2018, 04:28 am

(ABC NEWS)- Over 30 passengers were hospitalized, with some complaining about bleeding from their ears, after a Ryanair plane experienced “inflight depressurization,” according to authorities.

“I can safely say it was the most terrifying thing I ever experienced,” passenger Roxanne Brownlee told ABC News.

A spokesperson from Ryanair said the depressurization caused oxygen masks to deploy.

 

The plane was carrying 189 people from Dublin, Ireland, to Zadar, Croatia but made an emergency landing at Frankfurt-Hahn Airport in Germany.

 

“The oxygen masks just fell down in front of us — we were given no context, there was no announcement,” said Brownlee. “We were all kind of scrambling trying to put the oxygen masks on and people were screaming, crying and shouting.”

 

When the plane began to plummet, Brownlee and another passenger, Sara Sihelnik, said they had no updates from the hostesses or captain.

“It was that moment we were plummeting that we were thinking, ‘This is it, we’re going to die,’” said Brownlee.

 

Once the plane arrived at the airport, 33 people were taken to the hospital “to be treated for headaches and earaches and nausea,” according to authorities. Sky News reported that some people complained they were bleeding from their ears.

