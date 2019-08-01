$300 Worth of Peaches Stolen From Ansted’s New Produce Market

ANSTED, W.Va (WOAY) – Green Acres Summersville set up a produce market in Ansted at the beginning of the month. On Saturday night and some time between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, $300 worth of peaches were reportedly stolen.

The market has now installed video cameras to monitor the market.

“Ansted is a very quiet town,” Ansted resident Libby Lucas said. “People are really nice here. But we will not stand for you stealing things that doesn’t belong to you especially when people are nice enough to come in and just do a service for the town. We will find out who you are. We pretty much already know who you are, and we will prosecute.”

Those in the town have already reached out to law enforcement but still encourage those to visit the produce market that’s open seven days a week downtown.