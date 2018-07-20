National NewsNewsWatch
3-year-old dies after spending 3.5 hours in scorching bus
By Daniella HankeyJul 20, 2018, 05:01 am
1
(ABC NEWS)- A 3-year-old boy left unattended in a blistering-hot daycare bus for at least three-and-a-half hours has died.
The child was unresponsive when discovered inside the vehicle by police, who said the temperature inside the vehicle at the time was 113 degrees. The bus was parked outside a daycare facility following a field trip, according to a statement from the Harris County Constable’s Office.
Twenty-eight students from the “Discovering Me Academy” went to a local park earlier in the day and returned between 2:30 and 3 p.m., according to the statement. The boy who was left in the van wasn’t discovered until his father arrived around 6:30 p.m. to pick him up.
“It’s just tragic,” Constable Alan Rosen said.
Authorities were interviewing the bus driver and a chaperone from the field trip, according to the statement. The boy who died was listed as accounted for on a roll sheet for students who returned to the daycare.
The Houston Police department said it will be investigating the case, and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office will decide whether to file criminal charges.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-