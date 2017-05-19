3 people charged with dumping body in Crab Orchard

Advertisement



RALEIGH CO., WV (WOAY-TV) – Raleigh County Sheriff’s investigators charged three people with hiding and then dumping the body of Jason McNeely in Crab Orchard earlier this month.

Investigators say Rayburn Buchanan Jr. and Ashley Treadway hid McNeely’s body in their house for a period of time. They say McNeeley apparently overdosed. Then they dumped him.

Deputies also say Michael Justice II assisted Buchanan and Treadway.

Treadway was arrested Thursday and is in the Southern Regional Jail under a$100,000 bond. As is Justice.

Buchanan is on the run and the Sheriff’s office needs your help tracking him down. If you have any information call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers.

Related

Comments

comments