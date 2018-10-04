BREAKING NEWS
3 criminal charges dropped against WV justice

Terell BaileyBy Oct 03, 2018, 23:50 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) -Federal prosecutors are limiting the scope of their criminal case against a West Virginia Supreme Court justice accused using of his office for personal gain.

Opening arguments were held Wednesday in the trial of suspended Justice Allen Loughry.

A federal judge allowed prosecutors to dismiss three counts related to allegations about the transfer of an antique desk from Loughry’s Supreme Court office to his home. That includes one count each of mail fraud, obstruction of justice and making a false statement.

Loughry now faces 22 counts, mostly involving wire fraud allegations that Loughry used state vehicles and gas cards for personal use. Prosecutors also kept other allegations that Loughry made false statements, tampered with witnesses and committed wire fraud.

U.S. District Judge John Copenhaver told jurors to expect the trial to last up to two weeks.

Terell Bailey

