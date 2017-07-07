WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
3 busted, 4 wanted on drug charges in Oak Hill

Scott Pickey Jul 07, 2017, 16:56 pm

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY-TV) – Oak Hill Police arrested three people for having illegal drugs Friday.  Four others are wanted.

Ronnie Lee Owens, III, 20, of Beckley, Stephanie Ann Hall, 37, of Oak Hill and David Layton Ingram, 39, of Fayetteville were all arrested.

They were arraigned and taken to the Southern Regional Jail.

The other four are:

  • Michael Shawn Payne, 32, of Oak Hill
  • Brandi Latish Bass, 34, of Oak Hill
  • Ashley Whitmore, 36, of Oak Hill
  • Samuel Jo Pozzie, 26, of Oak Hill

Payne and Whitmore are facing additional charges of Conspiracy.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact 911 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867).  Tips can also be left online at the CrimeStoppers web site  or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone or mobile device.

