3 arrested after armed robbery invasion in Mercer County

BLUEWELL, WV (WOAY) – On September 3, 2019, Sgt. W. E. Rose, Cpl. D. W. Sparks, and Deputy M. Altice responded to the area of Tremont Apartments in the Bluewell area of Mercer County to investigate a complaint of suspicious persons running with weapons.

During the investigation, deputies learned that a resident near the apartment complex had been a victim of a home invasion, armed robbery and that the suspicious persons were the perpetrators of the crime and fled in a pickup truck.

In the early morning hours of September 4, 2019, deputies investigated a reported altercation that occurred on Hurricane Ridge Road and a reported gunshot victim at a local hospital. While investigating this, deputies were able to determine that all three events were related.

The shooting victim was found to be a juvenile male and he was airlifted to Roanoke for trauma care with non-life threatening injuries.

As of September 5, 2019, two juveniles have been arrested for armed robbery and an adult male has been arrested for being an accessory before the fact in relation to the shooting.

This investigation is ongoing and being investigated by Detective-Sergeant S. A. Sommers