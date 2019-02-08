Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Education 2nd public hearing set on West Virginia education bill
EducationNewsWatchPoliticsStateTop Stories

2nd public hearing set on West Virginia education bill

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 08, 2019, 14:12 pm

21
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A second public hearing is set for next week on a complex education bill in West Virginia.

The House voted on Friday to hold a second public hearing on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the House chamber in Charleston. A previously scheduled hearing will still be held that morning.

News outlets reported the additional hearing follows a request from union leaders to move the time of the hearing so teachers could participate in it.

Some opponents say the Senate version of the bill passed Monday is retaliation for last year’s nine-day teachers’ strike.

The House version would remove a provision to require teachers to sign off annually on union dues and a clause that would invalidate the entire bill if any part is struck down.

Previous PostEarly Voting Underway For McDowell County School Levy
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X