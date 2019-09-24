Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
2nd annual ‘Well I’ll Bee Active’ event to take place this weekend

Sep 24, 2019

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley ARH Hospital in partnership with Active SWV and Raleigh County Commission on Aging will be hosting the 2nd annual Well I’ll Bee Active free community health & wellness event on Saturday, September 28th, 10 am – 2 pm at the Memorial Baptist Church gymnasium/field.

Demonstrations and information for this event are designed to educate and promote a more active lifestyle for older adults but the event is open to all ages.

Fifteen to thirty-minute interactive demonstration activities will be featured including Tai Chi, Qi Gong, Fitness Bingo, Refit Aerobics, Line Dancing, and Raqs Sharqi that can be altered depending on degrees of mobility.

All-day activities that attendees can also participate in will include walking with ease, Cornhole, vendor information alley, giveaways, and door prizes. This event free community event is made possible through partnerships with Active SWV, RCCOA, Jan Care Ambulance, Alexandria and the Shades of Amber, Beckley Fire Department, Air Evac, Visiting Angels, and Best Ambulance. For more information, please call 304-254-2457.

