2nd Annual New Fair Food Contest

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Celebrating our 95th fair with new traditions! 9 brand new food items will be competing during Fair week to win the title of Best New Fair Food. Voting will take place on social media via poll on the “New Fair Food” Event Page. The winner will be announced the last Saturday of fair week, August 17th. Vendors were encouraged to be creative with their additional menu item. Twists to classic foods include “Mini Chicken and Waffles”, “Flaming Hot Cheeto Corndog”, and even “Cauliflower Buffalo Wings”.

The 9 New Fair Food Items Include:

1. Trudy’s Dairy World will have smoked bacon, maple drizzle, with walnut chunks all in homemade ice cream.

2. Gussie’s will be featuring Mexican street corn – mess free and off the cob!

3. Apples & Cream stand will have their famous fresh shrimp and yummy grits.

4. Miller Concession’s will be featuring flaming hot corndog, dipped in Monterey jack cheese rolled in flaming hot Cheetos.

5. Ring Master will give a twist to familiar buffalo wings with cauliflower buffalo wings.

6. Gillette Pizza will have Buffalo Chicken Pizza. Starting with their homemade pizza dough then to top it with a mild buffalo wing sauce, chunks of tender breaded chicken, loads of fresh mozzarella and top with fresh blue cheese crumbles. Finished with a drizzle of additional wing sauce.

7. La Creperie will be featuring a crepe filled with plump blueberries and mouthwatering strawberries smothered in a homemade sweet cream.

8. Taste of Mexico will premiere with pollo con arroz or grilled chicken on a bed of rice smothered in cheese dip.

9. Harvell’s Chicken will have mini chicken bites and bacon on a cajun waffle with sweet or hot maple syrup.

Use our New Fair Food map to plan your route! After you’ve tried them all- stop by our office to give your vote or vote on social media!

The 2019 State Fair themed “Summer’s Greatest Adventure,” is a 10-day Fair scheduled August 8-17, 2019. The State Fair of West Virginia, with a $13.8 million-dollar economic impact on the state of West Virginia, is a 501 © 3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education. For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook and Twitter.

View Online: http://readme.readmedia.com/2nd-Annual-New-Fair-Food-Contest/16581785