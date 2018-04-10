$28 Million in Federal Funding for Flood Relief Announced

WASHINGTON DC– The state has been awarded more federal funding to aid in the recovery efforts from the June 2016 and October 2017 floods.

More than $28 million in funding has been awarded from the U.S. Department of Transportation for highway repairs across the state.

Individual awards are listed below:

$300,000 – Forest Service Project in Greenbrier, Nicholas, Pocahontas and Webster Counties

$212,963 – Fish and Wildlife Service Project in Greenbrier County

$12,000,000 – West Virginia Department of Transportation Projects across West Virginia

$12,131,106 – Forest Service Project in Randolph, Pocahontas, Webster, Greenbrier and Nicholas Counties

$3,600,000 – West Virginia Department of Transportation Projects across West Virginia

