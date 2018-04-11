27th Annual Holocaust Memorial To Be Held In Beckley

BECKLEY., WV (WOAY) -One church is inviting the entire community out to participate in their 27th annual Holocaust memorial.

Temple Beth El will be honoring Holocaust survivors at their annual ceremony being held at WVU Tech.

Along with candle lightning and announcing the names of local Holocaust survivors, this event will also be remembering community member Max Lewin.

Lewin a Holocaust survivor moved to Beckley in 1946 to rebuild his life. Years later he then started the annual ceremony to honor survivors like himself.

This years ceremony is special to the church because of a few things. President of Temple Beth El Tom Sopher says, “Max (Lewin) would’ve been 100 years old this year and we found old footage of when the bell tower was dedicated to him and some interviews with Max and they will be showing at the event this year.”

The ceremony will take place this Sunday at 1 p.m. at WVU Tech inside Carter Hall.

For more information visit WVremembers

