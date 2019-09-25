$264,571 in Grants for Law Enforcement coming to Southern West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Congresswoman Miller (WV-3) announced five Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants (JAG) today from the U.S. Department of Justice, totaling $264,571, to the Third District of West Virginia. JAG grants are awarded to be used by state and local governments to help prevent and control crime based on the individual needs of the area. The full break down of the awarded funds is below.

“Our law enforcement agencies play a key role in making West Virginia a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family and they deserve the best resources possible to do that,” said Congresswoman Miller. “I am thankful to the Department of Justice for providing funds that will help keep our communities safe.”

Full Details:

The Fayette County Commission was awarded $13,047 for mobile CAD improvements.

The City of Charleston was awarded $140,665 for the Charleston-Kanawha Enforcement Project.

The City of Beckley was awarded $47,698 for 2019 JAG Enhancement in Technology and Communications.

The Logan County Commission was awarded $18,474 for saturation patrols and data entry for combating the opioid and methamphetamine epidemic.

The City of Huntington was awarded $44,687 for the FY 2019 JAG project.