CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Secretary of State Mac Warner is pleased to announce that 24 West Virginia high schools have registered 100 percent of their eligible senior class to vote, which qualifies them for the first round of the Jennings Randolph Award for the 2019-2020 school year. View the full list by county.

Now in its 26th year, the Jennings Randolph Award program is an effort by the Secretary of State’s office to encourage students to discuss the importance of civic engagement and to register to vote. It is named for the late U.S. Senator Jennings Randolph, a West Virginia native, who sponsored the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which reduced the voting age from 21 to 18. Those high schools which register at least 85 percent of their eligible students are honored with the Award for their efforts.

The Jennings Randolph Award “Gold Level” is given to West Virginia high schools that register 100 percent of eligible students. Schools which have registered at least 85 percent and qualified for the Silver Level have until May 1 to earn the Gold.

As part of the Jennings Randolph Award program, schools which qualify are also eligible to nominate up to two members of the student body for Honorary Secretary of State recognition. Students who receive this honor are invited to attend a day at the legislature. The Honorary Secretary of State list will be released later during session.

“Over the last three years, we have worked with county clerks and student leaders throughout the state to register more than 43,000 high school seniors to vote,” Warner said. “That’s an incredible number for a state the size of West Virginia.”

Warner said he is encouraged by the interest young people have in registering to vote. He hopes this awareness results in participation in the 2020 election cycle.

Schools interested in the Jennings Randolph Award or Honorary Secretary of State program should visit our website.

Fayette County:

Meadow Bridge High School

Midland Trail High School

Monroe County:

James Monroe High School

Nicholas County:

Richwood High School

Raleigh County:

Independence High School

Liberty High School

Shady Spring High School

Summers County:

Summers County High School