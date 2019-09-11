Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
23rd Biannual Bluefield Coal Show Begins Today

Charistin ClarkBy Sep 11, 2019, 17:59 pm

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WOAY)- The Bluefield Coal Show began today.

The first day of the 23rd biannual coal show kicked off today at the Brushfork Armory. Vendors that supply the coal industry were set up along the red carpet outside and inside the armory to show off their new products and talk more about coal. The Industry Business Manager for North American Mining, Jon Brown, described what it was like taking part in his first coal show.

“Just with how proud I am that people are still coming to the shows, and representing this country and what our industry is about. It’s a great show and it’s great to see so many vendors out here doing that,” said Brown.

The show will continue through September 13 and is free and open to the public.

