$23K Reward For Arrest Of The Person Who Put A Firecracker In A Cats Rectum And Set It Off

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 17, 2018, 20:59 pm

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WSYX/WTTE) – A cat is slowly recovering and humane agents are now looking for the person responsible after the cat had a firecracker set off in her rectum.

The cat, named Katy P, lives at the PineBridge Apartment Complex in Mansfield and was found injured Monday. The Humane Society of Richland County says it believes the incident happened sometime Sunday evening through Monday when she was found. But the Humane Society doesn’t know who may be responsible for the cruel act.

It’s still not known if the cat will be able to recover after making it through surgery Monday afternoon. She is currently at Phillips Animal Hospital and on pain medication while the veterinarian watches her.

The Humane Society is asking anyone with any possible information to contact the organization by phone at 419-774-4795 or by email at adoptourstrays@yahoo.com.

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

