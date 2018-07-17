$23K Reward For Arrest Of The Person Who Put A Firecracker In A Cats Rectum And Set It Off

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WSYX/WTTE) – A cat is slowly recovering and humane agents are now looking for the person responsible after the cat had a firecracker set off in her rectum.

The cat, named Katy P, lives at the PineBridge Apartment Complex in Mansfield and was found injured Monday. The Humane Society of Richland County says it believes the incident happened sometime Sunday evening through Monday when she was found. But the Humane Society doesn’t know who may be responsible for the cruel act.

It’s still not known if the cat will be able to recover after making it through surgery Monday afternoon. She is currently at Phillips Animal Hospital and on pain medication while the veterinarian watches her.

The Humane Society is asking anyone with any possible information to contact the organization by phone at 419-774-4795 or by email at adoptourstrays@yahoo.com.