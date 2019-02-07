230 New Emojis in Final List for 2019

The final emoji list for 2019 has now been approved by the Unicode Consortium and includes a total of 230 new emojis coming to major platforms this year.

Additions include previously drafted candidates such as a Flamingo, Otter, and Guide Dog, as well as a Waffle, Hindu Temple, Sari, Sloth, and Mate.

Circles and squares gain new colors in this release and a much requested white heart emoji is now available for the first time.

In the sixth major emoji update since 2014, much of the low hanging fruit has been addressed prior to this release. Skin tone support was added to the Unicode Standard in 2015, increased representation of women in 2016, gender inclusive people in 2017and hair color additions in 2018.

2019 expands the scope of people that can be represented, including people with various disabilities (proposed by Apple last year), a gender inclusive couple, as well emojis which permit a mix of skin tones for people holding hands.

Emoji 12.0 is comprised of 59 distinct new emojis; 75 when gender variations are taken into account; and 230 new emojis when all skin tone options are also included.

Unicode’s announcement today indicates that all the documentation required for vendors implement the new emoji set is now complete. Links to relevant data files, technical documentation and updated charts are all linked within Unicode’s post, and will be used by developers to add emoji support to operating systems, apps, and web platforms throughout 2019.

Emojipedia has today updated its sample images as a demonstration of how these 230 new emojis might look when coming to various systems throughout 2019.

These original designs have been created in a glossy “Apple-like” style and show the range of new emojis on offer.