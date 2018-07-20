National NewsNewsWatch
22-year-old scout leader drowns after saving boy from pond
By Daniella HankeyJul 20, 2018, 04:53 am
5
(ABC NEWS)- A 22-year-old scout leader died Wednesday after pushing a boy to safety at a pond in Utah, according to authorities.
The scout leader had been assisting a scout who was struggling in the water, the Salem City Police Department said in a press release. The leader was able to push the boy to safety but then went under the water and never resurfaced, police said.
First responders, including a diver and fire personnel, were on the scene “within a matter of minutes,” Salem City Chief of Police told ABC Salt Lake City affiliate KTVX.
The pond water was so murky that searchers could only see “a couple of feet below” from the surface, James said.
Search and rescue crews located the man about 50 minutes later in 12 feet of water, according to authorities. He was transferred to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Authorities did not reveal how old the scout was or the name of the man who died.
The scout group was working on swimming techniques for their next scouting rank, KTVX reported.
Further details were not immediately available.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-