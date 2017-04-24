208 drug seizures in past 3 months in jails, prisons

    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    CHARLESTON, WV  (BY: JEFF JENKINS, WV METRONEWS)— A crackdown on illegal drugs in the state’s regional jail and prison system is beginning to pay off, according to Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety Secretary Jeff Sandy.

    “We’ve had 208 drug seizures in the past 90 days. We’ve had 34 arrests and indictments and at regional jails we’ve caught people during visitations bringing drugs in with our new pat down policy,” Sandy said Monday during an appearance on MetroNews “Talkline.”

    Sandy said the department’s new mail checking system has also had “tremendous success.”

