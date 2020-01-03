2020 NRCTC Invitational – Day 2 Early Highlights

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from the early games at Day 2 of the 2020 NRCTC Invitational in Beckley.

Friday’s action started with a boys’ matchup between James Monroe and Liberty; the Mavericks were playing their second game in a 24-hour span. Liberty took an 11-point lead into halftime, but James Monroe rallied to get within two. However, the Raiders would establish momentum in the fourth quarter to win 59-44. AJ Williams led all scorers with 22 points.

The second game of the day saw Wyoming East and Westside renew their girls basketball rivalry, with the teams trading the lead in the opening minutes. With the game tied at 17 after one quarter, the Lady Warriors went on a run late in the second, going on to win 60-51. Daisha Summers led Wyoming East with 19 points.

Check back tonight for highlights from the boys’ matchups between Princeton-Nicholas County, Pocahontas County-Independence, and Oak Hill-Webster County!