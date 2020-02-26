2020 Boys Basketball Sectional Seedings, Schedule

WOAY – The seedings and schedule for the boys basketball postseason were released Tuesday, with games involving area teams beginning this weekend. Three area schools qualified for the state tournament last year, with Bluefield advancing to the Class AA state semifinals. Matchups involving area teams are below.
CLASS AAA REGION 3 SECTION 2 (Home team is higher seed)
Wednesday, March 4 – #4 Riverside @ #1 Woodrow Wilson; #3 Greenbrier East @ #2 Princeton
Friday, March 6 – Championship Game
CLASS AA REGION 3 SECTION 1 (All games after first round at Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center)
Friday, February 28 – #5 Wyoming East @ #4 Liberty
Tuesday, March 3 – #2 Independence vs. #3 Oak Hill; #1 Westside vs. Liberty/Wyoming East winner (Date could be moved pending WVU Tech’s status in RSC Tournament)
Thursday, March 5 – Championship Game
CLASS AA REGION 3 SECTION 2 (All games after first round at Princeton)
Friday, February 28 – #5 James Monroe @ #4 River View
Tuesday, March 3 – #2 Bluefield vs. #3 PikeView; #1 Shady Spring vs. James Monroe/River View winner
Friday, March 6 – Championship Game
CLASS A REGION 3 SECTION 1 (Home team is higher seed)
Tuesday, March 3 – #3 Midland Trail @ #2 Webster County
Thursday, March 5 – Championship Game
CLASS A REGION 3 SECTION 2 (Home team is higher seed)
Tuesday, March 3 – #6 Montcalm @ #3 Mount View; #5 Meadow Bridge @ #4 Summers County
Thursday, March 5 – Montcalm/Mount View winner @ #2 Greenbrier West; Meadow Bridge/Summers County winner @ #1 Greater Beckley Christian
Friday, March 6 – Championship Game