2020 Boys Basketball Sectional Seedings, Schedule

WOAY – The seedings and schedule for the boys basketball postseason were released Tuesday, with games involving area teams beginning this weekend. Three area schools qualified for the state tournament last year, with Bluefield advancing to the Class AA state semifinals. Matchups involving area teams are below.

CLASS AAA REGION 3 SECTION 2 (Home team is higher seed)

Wednesday, March 4 – #4 Riverside @ #1 Woodrow Wilson; #3 Greenbrier East @ #2 Princeton

Friday, March 6 – Championship Game

CLASS AA REGION 3 SECTION 1 (All games after first round at Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center)

Friday, February 28 – #5 Wyoming East @ #4 Liberty

Tuesday, March 3 – #2 Independence vs. #3 Oak Hill; #1 Westside vs. Liberty/Wyoming East winner (Date could be moved pending WVU Tech’s status in RSC Tournament)

Thursday, March 5 – Championship Game

CLASS AA REGION 3 SECTION 2 (All games after first round at Princeton)

Friday, February 28 – #5 James Monroe @ #4 River View

Tuesday, March 3 – #2 Bluefield vs. #3 PikeView; #1 Shady Spring vs. James Monroe/River View winner

Friday, March 6 – Championship Game

CLASS A REGION 3 SECTION 1 (Home team is higher seed)

Tuesday, March 3 – #3 Midland Trail @ #2 Webster County

Thursday, March 5 – Championship Game

CLASS A REGION 3 SECTION 2 (Home team is higher seed)

Tuesday, March 3 – #6 Montcalm @ #3 Mount View; #5 Meadow Bridge @ #4 Summers County

Thursday, March 5 – Montcalm/Mount View winner @ #2 Greenbrier West; Meadow Bridge/Summers County winner @ #1 Greater Beckley Christian

Friday, March 6 – Championship Game