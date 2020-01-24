2020 Big Atlantic Classic Schedule

WOAY – The schedule for the 2020 Big Atlantic Classic was released Friday, with games beginning Monday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. The week-long tournament will feature teams from Southern West Virginia and around the Mountain State as well. Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni, a Mullens native, will be the keynote speaker at Sunday’s pre-tournament banquet. The schedule of high school games is listed below.

MONDAY, JANUARY 27

7:25 PM – James Monroe vs. Bluefield (AA Boys)

9:00 PM – Nicholas County vs. Wyoming East (AA Boys)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28

6:00 PM – Harman vs. Richwood (A Boys)

7:25 PM – Pendleton County vs. Summers County (A Boys)

9:00 PM – AA Boys Consolation

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29

5:30 PM – A Boys Championship

7:20 PM – George Washington vs. Summers County (Girls)

9:00 PM – A Boys Consolation

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30

5:45 PM – PikeView vs. University (Girls)

7:25 PM – Greenbrier East vs. Spring Valley (Girls)

9:00 PM – Woodrow Wilson vs. Morgantown (Girls)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31

2:00 PM – Girls Consolation (Greenbrier East-Spring Valley vs. PikeView-University)

4:00 PM – University vs. Greenbrier East (AAA Boys)

5:40 PM – St. Albans vs. Spring Valley (AAA Boys)

7:20 PM – Woodrow Wilson vs. Hampshire (AAA Boys)

9:00 PM – Jefferson vs. Spring Mills (AAA Boys)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

9:00 AM – Girls Consolation (Woodrow Wilson-Morgantown vs. George Washington-Summers County)

10:40 AM – AAA Boys Consolation (Woodrow Wilson-Hampshire vs. University-Greenbrier East)

12:20 PM – AAA Boys Consolation (Jefferson-Spring Mills vs. St. Albans-Spring Valley)

2:00 PM – AA Boys Championship

4:00 PM – AAA Boys Championship (Jefferson-Spring Mills vs. St. Albans-Spring Valley)

5:40 PM – Girls Championship (Woodrow Wilson-Morgantown vs. George Washington-Summers County)

7:20 PM – Girls Championship (Greenbrier East-Spring Valley vs. PikeView-University)

9:00 PM – AAA Boys Championship (Woodrow Wilson-Hampshire vs. University-Greenbrier East)