2020 Big Atlantic Classic – Day 3 Highlights

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from the third day of the 2020 Big Atlantic Classic in Beckley!

The first girls basketball game of the week saw Summers County lead by as many as 12 in the third quarter, but George Washington would rally as the game eventually went to overtime, with the Lady Patriots winning 67-66. Gavin Pivont led the Lady Bobcats with 31 points.

Summers County boys basketball would also be in action Wednesday, getting off to a strong start in a 70-38 win against Richwood. Levi Jones led all scorers with 21 points for the Bobcats, while Wade Ritchie had 20 for the Lumberjacks.

Thursday’s games will be a trio of girls basketball matchups, beginning with PikeView-University. Greenbrier East will later play Spring Valley, with the final game of the day featuring Woodrow Wilson and Morgantown.