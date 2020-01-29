2020 Big Atlantic Classic – Day 2 Highlights

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from the second day of the 2020 Big Atlantic Classic!

Summers County had opportunities to win Tuesday against Pendleton County, but the Wildcats made plays down the stretch to win 39-37 and remain unbeaten. Bailey Thompson led all scorers with 20 points, while Josh Ward had 11 for Summers County. The Bobcats will play Richwood Wednesday, after Harman won 52-51 Tuesday against the Lumberjacks.

Also on Tuesday, James Monroe would get out to an early lead against Nicholas County, going on to win 71-59 and take third place in the Class AA division. Shad Sauvage led the Mavericks with 21 points, while Colby Pishner had 14 points off the bench for Nicholas County.

Additional scores from Tuesday are below.

BOYS

Westside 80, PikeView 69

Shady Spring 81, Liberty 40

Meadow Bridge 63, Montcalm 49

Greater Beckley 81, Webster County 71

Sherman 45, Midland Trail 39

GIRLS

Westside 57, Oak Hill 56

Woodrow Wilson 82, Huntington 51

Bluefield 58, Nicholas County 33

Greater Beckley 41, Mercer Christian 40