2020-2022 substance use response plan released

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment today released the West Virginia 2020-2022 Substance Use Response Plan, which was developed using a multi-sector, collaborative approach to outline the goals to combat the substance use epidemic.

“This plan provides important background on the state’s many initiatives as well as our goals for the coming years,” said Robert Hansen, Director of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy. “An annual review process will ensure our strategies and objectives remain current and on target.”

The plan presents a strategic framework to address the current gaps and needs over the next three years. It encompasses prevention; community engagement and supports; integrated health systems; treatment, recovery and research; court systems and justice-involved populations; law enforcement; and public education.

The plan was developed by the Council, which is chaired by Brian Gallagher, Chief of Healthcare Policy, Marshall Health, Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Mr. Gallagher credits the significant input from experts and community members across the state in the completion of this plan. The ODCP and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment hosted eight public forums in the fall of 2019 to provide residents with the opportunity to provide comments. Feedback was also accepted online for those unable to attend.

“The substance use disorder epidemic is far-reaching, impacting nearly every family in the state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “With the advice and support of the Council, DHHR and our Office of Drug Control Policy will work to strengthen our ongoing efforts, and work together with our partners across the state, in combatting this epidemic.”

The ODCP was created in 2017 by Governor Jim Justice and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment was created in 2019.

Click here to view the West Virginia 2020-2022 Substance Use Response Plan.