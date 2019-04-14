Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
2019 WVU Spring Game Highlights

Nolan KnightBy Apr 14, 2019, 00:25 am

Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia hosted their annual Spring Game Saturday afternoon in front of a large crowd in Milan Puskar Stadium. It marked the debut of Neal Brown on the football field. The game was third highest attended spring game in West Virginia football history. Check out the highlight’s and post game sound from Brown himself!

Nolan Knight

