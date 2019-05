2019 WV State Track Meet Final Day Recap

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The 2019 state track and field championships finished up Saturday at Laidley Field, Below are the area individuals and teams who finished in the top six of their respective events, therefore earning points in the team standings. Team finishes follow.

STATE CHAMPION – Chris Barbera (Woodrow Wilson, Boys AAA 3200, 1600 & 800); Mikah Alleyne (Woodrow Wilson, Girls AAA 400, 200, 300 Hurdles & 100 Hurdles); Erica Hegele (Shady Spring, Girls AA 300 Hurdles, 100 Hurdles); Tori Mackowiak (Oak Hill, Girls AA 400); Kaleb Mills (Independence, Boys AA 100 Hurdles)

SECOND PLACE – Madison Miller (Woodrow Wilson, Girls AAA Discus); Micah Hancock (Woodrow Wilson, Boys 100 Hurdles); Michael Beasley (Oak Hill, Boys AA Long Jump & Boys AA High Jump); Joe Cantley (Shady Spring, Boys AA 300 Hurdles, 100 Hurdles); Shady Spring (AA Boys 4×200 Relay)

THIRD PLACE – Shannon Farrow (Oak Hill, AA Girls 100); Tori Mackowiak (Oak Hill, AA Girls 200); Michael Powers (Independence, AA Boys Shot Put); Michael Elkins (Wyoming East, AA Boys Discus); Megan Boroski (James Monroe, AA Girls Shot Put); Danielle Roberts (Greenbrier West, A Girls 400); Bluefield (AA Boys 4×100); Shady Spring (AA Girls 4×400)

FOURTH PLACE – Madison Miller (Woodrow Wilson, Girls AAA Shot Put); Justin Sexton (Greenbrier East, AAA Boys 400); Jace Colucci (Westside, Boys AA High Jump); Erica Hegele (Shady Spring, Girls AA Long Jump); Kiya Babkirk (Oak Hill, AA Girls 300 Hurdles); Michael Beasley (Oak Hill, AA Boys 300 Hurdles); Roger Carte (Midland Trail, A Boys Discus); Oak Hill (AA Girls 4×200); Oak Hill (AA Girls 4×400)

FIFTH PLACE –Alyssa Williams (Woodrow Wilson, AAA Girls Long Jump); Jacob Neal (Shady Spring, AA Boys 300 Hurdles); Summer Brown (Bluefield, AA Girls 100); Ian Bibb (Oak Hill, AA Boys 800); Reagan Hefner (Shady Spring, AA Girls 200); Jacob Neal (Shady Spring, AA Boys 200); Woodrow Wilson (Boys AAA Shuttle Hurdles); Woodrow Wilson (AAA Boys 4×200); Oak Hill (Girls AA 4×800 Meter Relay, Boys AA 4×800 Meter Relay); Shady Spring (Girls AA Shuttle Hurdles); Shady Spring (AA Boys 4×100); Greenbrier West (Boys A Shuttle Hurdles)

SIXTH PLACE – Cole Christian (PikeView, Boys AA Long Jump); Isaiah Valentine (Shady Spring, AA Boys 200); Isiah Johnson (Bluefield, AA Boys 100); Shane Griffith (A Boys Long Jump); Julie Agee (A Girls 100,200); Summers County (A Boys 4×100)

TEAM FINISHES:

AAA Boys: 4th – Woodrow Wilson, 21st – Greenbrier East

AAA Girls: 4th – Woodrow Wilson

AA Boys: 8th – Shady Spring, 11th – Oak Hill, 13th – Independence, 19th – Bluefield, 20th – Wyoming East, 23rd – Westside, 26th – PikeView

AA Girls: 4th – Oak Hill, 5th – Shady Spring, 16th James Monroe, 22nd – Bluefield

A Boys: 15th – Midland Trail, 18th – Greenbrier West, 20th – Summers County