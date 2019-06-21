2019 WV Open – Second Round Update

WOAY – David Bradshaw, winner of the last three and 10 overall West Virginia Opens, continued his high level of play in the 2019 championship and has opened a nine-shot lead following the second round.

Posting 66 on both Wednesday and Thursday, the Harpers Ferry stands at -14 through 36 holes, with Huntington’s Josef Dransfeld in second place at five-under. Only seven golfers posted subpar rounds on Thursday, as opposed to 11 in the first round.

61 golfers would make the cut (+11) to play the final round Friday, including three from Southern West Virginia. Chris Daniels (Beckley), Todd Duncan (Daniels), and Carson Proffitt (Camp Creek) all have a chance to finish in the top 40, which means automatic qualification to the 2020 Open. In addition, two area golfers missed the cut by just one stroke

WV Open leaderboard after two rounds:

1. David Bradshaw (Harpers Ferry): -14

2. Josef Dransfeld (Huntington): -5

T3. Max Sear (Morgantown): -2

T3. Davey Jude (Kermit): -2

T3. Thadd Obecny II (Wheeling): -2