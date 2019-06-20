2019 WV Open – Round One Update

WOAY – The 86th West Virginia Open began Wednesday at Parkersburg Country Club, and a familiar name has quickly taken the top spot on the leaderboard.

Harpers Ferry’s David Bradshaw – winner of the last three Opens – posted an opening-round 66 to take a one-shot lead at seven-under par. Josef Dransfeld of Huntington is second at six-under.

Many of the low scores came from those who teed off in the early session, while two Raleigh County natives – Chris Daniels of Beckley and Daniels’ Todd Duncan – both shot even rounds of 73 to lead area golfers.

All golfers will compete in the second round Thursday, with the top 60 and ties advancing to play the final on Sunday.

Top five overall golfers

1. David Bradshaw (Harpers Ferry): -7

2. Josef Dransfeld (Huntington): -6

3. Winston Canada (Dunbar): -5

4. Max Sear (Morgantown): -4

T5. Two golfers: -3

Top five area golfers

T12. Chris Daniels (Beckley): Even

T12. Todd Duncan (Daniels): Even

T42. Carson Proffitt (Camp Creek): +4

T42. Tyler Hillyer (Princeton): +4

T52. Four area golfers: +5