2019 WV Army National Guard Wrestling Highlights

Matt Digby Jan 05, 2019

Summersville, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from several area teams who participated in this year’s West Virginia Army National Guard Wrestling Tournament.

12 schools from Southern West Virginia took part in this year’s event, with Independence finishing the highest of all schools from the Mountain State, and third overall (behind Johnson Central from Kentucky and Cincinnati Moeller from Ohio).

Greenbrier West finished fifth overall, winning their final pool, while Shady Spring placed sixth and PikeView finished eighth. Nicholas County finished 12th, while Greenbrier East and Fayetteville also won their respective final pools.

Princeton, Liberty, Oak Hill, Midland Trail, and Richwood also represented Southern West Virginia in the tournament.

