Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News 2019 Women’s Expo draws hundreds of shoppers
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

2019 Women’s Expo draws hundreds of shoppers

AvatarBy Mar 08, 2019, 17:16 pm

16
0

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOAY) – The 2nd Annual Women’s Expo opened Friday, welcoming hundreds of shoppers to the variety of vendors on display.

“It’s just got a bunch of different styles and it seems like it has a little bit for everybody,” said shopper Cheryl Meadows.

With hundreds showing up, the event was the perfect opportunity for small businesses to meet both old and new customers.

“We came to get the word out about our store in Fayetteville so people can see our products,” said Phillip Peelish from Wild Mountain Soap Company.

Guests visited each booth for freebies and giveaways. The family-friendly event also featured a kids’ zone.

The event will continue through Saturday. Free and discounted tickets are available at several local businesses.

Previous PostEmily Saunders Named Gatorade Player of the Year
Avatar

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X