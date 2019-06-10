Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
2019 WOAY Softball Player of the Year – Holly Brehm

Matt DigbyBy Jun 09, 2019, 23:51 pm

WOAY is pleased to announce its 2019 Softball Player of the Year is Holly Brehm from Wyoming East High School.

The senior pitcher was a key contributor for the Lady Warriors this season, recording 353 strikeouts and a 21-5 record, while also maintaining a consistent level of play at bat as well. She was a Class AA First Team all-state selection all four years at Wyoming East, helping the Lady Warriors reach the state tournament in 2017 & 2018.

Brehm will continue her softball career at Ohio University next season, having signed with the Bobcats in November.

