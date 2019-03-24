2019 WOAY Girls Basketball Player of the Year – Emily Saunders

New Richmond, WV (WOAY) – We are excited to announce the 2019 WOAY Girls Basketball Player of the Year is Emily Saunders of Wyoming East.

The senior has been able to perform at a high level during her four years with the Lady Warriors, earning first-team all-state honors for three straight seasons. She was named Gatorade’s West Virginia Girls Basketball Player of the Year earlier this month.

Saunders has helped lead the Lady Warriors to three appearances in the Class AA state championship game, winning the title in 2016.

Check out her interview with WOAY Sports Director Matt Digby here! She is part of the all-WOAY Girls Basketball Team for 2018-19, which also includes:

Savanna Bailey (Montcalm), Laken Ball (Woodrow Wilson), Jazz Blankenship (Wyoming East), Skylar Davidson (Wyoming East), Emma Dotson (Greenbrier East), Hannah Foster (Valley), Anna Hamilton (Nicholas County), Taylor Isaac (Summers County), Haley McClure (Greenbrier East), Laken McKinney (PikeView), Gavin Pivont (Summers County), Taylor Scott (Princeton), Jaisah Smith (Bluefield), Jenny Wilson (Midland Trail)