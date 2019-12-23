Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
2019 WOAY Football Player of the Year: Noah Brown
High School

2019 WOAY Football Player of the Year: Noah Brown

Matt Digby Dec 22, 2019

WOAY – WOAY Sports is pleased to announce Noah Brown is our 2019 Football Player of the Year!

The junior running back from Greenbrier West played a key role in the Cavaliers’ first postseason appearance in five years. He started the season well, rushing for six touchdowns in a Week 2 win against Summers County, and continued a high level of play throughout the regular season. He set a school-record 324 rush yards in Greenbrier West’s home win over Pocahontas County.

Brown continued to excel on the field in the Cavaliers’ first-round playoff win over Tygarts Valley, as Greenbrier West reached the Class A quarterfinals before a loss to Williamstown. Brown would be selected to the Class A All-State First Team.

2019 marked a great year for area running backs. Finalists for Player of the Year this season were Wyoming East junior Caleb Bower and Bluefield senior JJ Davis.

Brown is now preparing for wrestling season, as the Cavaliers are the reigning Class A team state champions; he finished fourth in the 220 class individually last season.

Check out this interview between Brown & WOAY Sports Director Matt Digby!

WOAY Football Player of the Year History

2015: Zayvion Lawson, Greenbrier East
2016: Will Fenton, Fayetteville
2017: Mookie Collier, Bluefield
2018: Austin Isaacs, Midland Trail
2019: Noah Brown, Greenbrier West

X