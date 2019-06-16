2019 WOAY Baseball Player of the Year – Hunter Fansler

WOAY is pleased to announce its 2019 Baseball Player of the Year is Hunter Fansler of Woodrow Wilson High School.

The senior was a key contributor for the Flying Eagles in multiple areas of the game, earning Class AAA All-State First Team honors as a utility player. He recorded a batting average over .500 with several home runs, while also excelling as both a pitcher and an infielder, with Woodrow Wilson reaching the sectional championship round.

Fansler is headed to Marshall University next year. Congratulations to Hunter on a great season and being named WOAY’s Baseball Player of the Year!