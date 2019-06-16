Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News High School 2019 WOAY Baseball Player of the Year – Hunter Fansler
High SchoolSportsSports News

2019 WOAY Baseball Player of the Year – Hunter Fansler

Matt DigbyBy Jun 15, 2019, 22:14 pm

17
0

WOAY is pleased to announce its 2019 Baseball Player of the Year is Hunter Fansler of Woodrow Wilson High School.

The senior was a key contributor for the Flying Eagles in multiple areas of the game, earning Class AAA All-State First Team honors as a utility player. He recorded a batting average over .500 with several home runs, while also excelling as both a pitcher and an infielder, with Woodrow Wilson reaching the sectional championship round.

Fansler is headed to Marshall University next year. Congratulations to Hunter on a great season and being named WOAY’s Baseball Player of the Year!

Previous PostNew River Gorge Sports and Car Festival Golf Tournament
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X