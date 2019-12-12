2019 UPS, FedEx, and USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines quickly approaching to get those gifts mailed in time for Christmas

(WOAY) – If you still have some Christmas shopping left to do this year, you’ll want to know these key shipping deadlines from Amazon, FedEx, USPS, and UPS to ensure your gifts arrive on time. Some dates are as early as December 13, 2019, for a delivery by Christmas. The following holiday shipping dates are for United States delivery by December 25, 2019. Dates noted are not guarantees but recommendations unless noted by the shipper.

More dates details and descriptions on holiday shipping deadlines for Amazon, FedEx, USPS, and UPS can be found here: https://www.promocodes.com/blog/holiday-shipping-deadlines-2019. Feel free to use the graphic on the site as well.

Amazon key holiday shipping dates:

Dec. 14 – Free shipping by Amazon for non-Prime members on qualifying orders of $25 or more.

Dec. 18 – Standard shipping for non-Prime members. Items ship in 3-5 business days.

Dec. 22 – Free shipping on tens of millions of items for Prime members. No minimum purchase.

Dec. 23 – Free one-day delivery on over ten million items. No minimum purchase.

Dec. 24 – Free same-day delivery on qualifying orders of $35 or more.

FedEx key holiday shipping dates:

Dec. 13 – FedEx Home Delivery® and FedEx Ground® to Alaska and Hawaii.

Dec. 16 – FedEx Home Delivery® in the contiguous U.S. and last day to ship via FedEx Ground®

Dec. 20 – FedEx 2Day® A.M. and FedEx 2Day®.

Dec. 23 – FedEx First Overnight®, FedEx Priority Overnight®, FedEx Standard Overnight and FedEx 1Day® Freight.

Dec. 25 – FedEx SameDay® City Direct, FedEx SameDay® City Priority and FedEx SameDay®.

UPS key holiday shipping dates:

Dec. 13 – Some UPS® Ground packages scheduled for delivery on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Dec. 19 – UPS 3 Day Select® packages scheduled for delivery on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Dec. 20 – UPS 2nd Day Air® packages scheduled for delivery on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Dec. 23 – UPS Next Day Air® packages scheduled for delivery on Tuesday, December 24 with a UPS On-Call, or scheduled, Pickup, or by visiting a The UPS Store location or a UPS Authorized Service Location.

USPS key holiday shipping dates:

Dec. 14 – USPS Retail Ground® (excluding Alaska and Hawaii).

Dec. 18 – First-Class Mail® Service to Alaska.

Dec. 19 – Priority Mail® Service to Alaska and Hawaii and last day for First-Class Mail® Service to Hawaii.

Dec. 20 – First-Class Mail® Service (excluding Alaska and Hawaii).

Dec. 21 – Priority Mail® Service for U.S (excluding Alaska and Hawaii) and Priority Mail Express® Service to Alaska and Hawaii.

Dec. 23 – Last day for Priority Mail Express® Service (excluding Alaska and Hawaii)