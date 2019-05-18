2019 State Track Meet – Day One

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The 2019 state track and field championships began Friday at Laidley Field, and though the weather did intervene in the evening, most of the scheduled events were completed.

Competition has been pushed back an hour on Saturday, with one session of field events – originally set for Friday – moved to Saturday afternoon. Below are the area individuals and teams who finished in the top six of their respective events, therefore earning points in the team standings.

STATE CHAMPION – Chris Barbera (Woodrow Wilson, Boys AAA 3200 Meter Run)

SECOND PLACE – Michael Beasley (Oak Hill, Boys AA Long Jump & Boys AA High Jump)

FOURTH PLACE – Jace Colucci (Westside, Boys AA High Jump); Erica Hegele (Shady Spring, Girls AA Long Jump); Madison Miller (Woodrow Wilson, Girls AAA Shot Put)

FIFTH PLACE – Oak Hill (Girls AA 4×800 Meter Relay, Boys AA 4×800 Meter Relay); Shady Spring (Girls AA Shuttle Hurdles); Greenbrier West (Boys A Shuttle Hurdles); Woodrow Wilson (Boys AAA Shuttle Hurdles)

SIXTH PLACE – Cole Christian (PikeView, Boys AA Long Jump)