2019 State Fair of West Virginia Scholarship Deadline Approaching

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The State Fair of West Virginia 2019 Scholarship applications will be due January 14, 2019. Scholarships are funded through the State Fair Endowment, which was created in 2006, to ensure the long-term support of three key areas; Scholarships Career Advancement Initiatives, Youth Educational Enrichment Programs and Agricultural Competitive Exhibit Premiums.

Five (5), four-year scholarships of up to $1,000 are awarded to youth who have participated in the State Fair within the previous five (5) years and plan to pursue a vocational trade, associate or bachelor degree, excelled academically and demonstrated a financial need. Scholarships will be awarded to individuals who have participated in one or more of the following areas at the State Fair of West Virginia:

1. State Fair Livestock Shows – market animals, purebred animals, and dairy.

2. Equine Programs – State Fair’s Open Horse Show or Junior Horse and Pony Show.

3. 4-H and FFA Youth Exhibit Program – 4-H and FFA Underwood Youth Center.

Applications are available online until January 14, 2019, at www.gvfoundation.org/scholarships or by visiting the State Fair’s website www.statefairofwv.com/fair. Feel free to call the State Fair Office at 304-645-1090 for more information or questions.

The State Fair of West Virginia, with a $13.8 million dollar economic impact on West Virginia, is a 501 © 3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education. For more information visit www.statefairofwv.com.