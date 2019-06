2019 Softball/Baseball All-State Teams – Class AAA

WOAY – The all-state teams for Class AAA softball and baseball were released this weekend, as voted on by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. Area players are listed below.

Softball

SECOND TEAM – McKenzie Little (Greenbrier East, Outfielder)

SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION – Gabby Pyles (Greenbrier East)

HONORABLE MENTION – Callie Honaker (Greenbrier East)

Baseball

FIRST TEAM – Hunter Fansler (Woodrow Wilson, Utility)

SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION – Jacob Lovell (Woodrow Wilson), Hunter Ridgeway (Greenbrier East)

HONORABLE MENTION – Austin Amtower (Woodrow Wilson)