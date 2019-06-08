2019 Softball/Baseball All-State Teams – Class AA

WOAY – The all-state teams for Class AA softball and baseball were released this week, as voted on by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. Area players are listed below.

Softball

FIRST TEAM – Holly Brehm (Wyoming East, Pitcher), Kaylen Parks (Independence, Infielder), Nicole Kester (Independence, Infielder), Bradlea Hayhurst (Shady Spring, Utility)

SECOND TEAM – Paige Maynard (Liberty, Pitcher), Olivia Barnett (Shady Spring, Infielder), Savannah Holbrook (Oak Hill, Outfielder)

SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION – Paige Laxton (Wyoming East), Ashleigh Sexton (Independence), Savannah Bragg (Independence)

HONORABLE MENTION – Riley Adkins (Independence), Vanessa Wright (Liberty), Emily Jones (Shady Spring), Olivia Hylton (Wyoming East), Rachel LeRose (Nicholas County)

Baseball

FIRST TEAM – Noel Sizemore (Shady Spring, Infielder), Justin Lovell (Shady Spring, Outfielder)

SECOND TEAM – Tommy Williams (Shady Spring, Pitcher), Eric Hoosier (Wyoming East, Catcher), McQuade Canada (Wyoming East, Infielder), Matt St. Clair (Shady Spring, Infielder), Lane Jordan (Oak Hill, Utility)

SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION – Matt Caldwell (Wyoming East), Atticus Goodson (Independence), Andrew Hazelwood (James Monroe), Nick Jewell (James Monroe), Caleb Jones (Oak Hill), Jonathan Lyons (Oak Hill), Jason Meadows (Shady Spring), Bradie Vance (Westside)

HONORABLE MENTION – Xander Castillo (James Monroe), Drew Clark (Shady Spring), Grant Davis (Shady Spring), Clay Lester (Wyoming East), Peyton Meadows (PikeView), Monroe Mohler (James Monroe), David Wilson (Independence), Michael McKinney (Independence), Chris Begley (Liberty), Logan Williams (Liberty), Zane Wolfe (Oak Hill)