2019 Scott Brown Memorial Classic Highlights

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Raleigh Convention Center hosted the 2019 Scott Brown Memorial Classic, an event that showcases the best senior basketball players in the state of West Virginia. Southern West Virginia had multiple athletes make the all-star list for the A-AA game.

Oak Hill’s Darrick McDowell was named the games MVP after his 13-14 showing. The Senior scored a game high 28 points.

Other notable performances include:

Single A:

Jay Moore (Greater Beckley Christian): 23 Points

Kobe Rozell (Meadow Bridge): 17 Points

Double A:

Andrew Work (Oak Hill): 17 Points, 14 Rebounds, 7 Assists

Darrick McDowell (Oak Hill): 28 points

Hunter Walters (Westside): 10 Points, 6 Rebounds, 5 Assists

Ronnel Blevins (Bluefield): 14 Points

Congratulations to all our area athletes who played in today’s game!