2019 Preseason Begins for High School Football

WOAY – The first Monday in August also marked the first day of preseason practice ahead of the 2019 high school football season.
Southern West Virginia had eight teams qualify for the playoffs in 2018, with four of those squads advancing past the first round. One of those teams, Midland Trail, is determined to continue the success of recent seasons.
The Patriots embrace the start of a new preseason, with opportunities for players to take on leadership roles for the first time.
WOAY football previews of area teams will begin this weekend, featuring one team a day leading up to the opening week of the 2019 season.