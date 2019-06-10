Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
2019 North-South Girls Basketball Classic

Matt DigbyBy Jun 09, 2019, 23:49 pm

Fairmont, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – The 2019 North-South Girls Basketball Classic took place Sunday at East Fairmont, with the North team going on to win 84-60.

Southern West Virginia had multiple representatives on the South roster, with Woodrow Wilson graduate Laken Ball earning team MVP honors after scoring 13 points. Ball also won the free throw competition during the pre-game festivities.

Lexi Bolen (Independence) also reached double figures with 12 points, while Jazz Blankenship (Wyoming East) & Autumn Spangler (Bluefield) had nine and six points, respectively. Spangler was the runner-up in the three-point contest.

